A Warning to the Troops

I, [name], do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same…So help me God. — (Part of military officers oath of office)

Read the letter from our top military leaders to the troops, below, and ponder:

The notion that the top U.S. brass feels this unprecedented warning is warranted says all there is to say about the state of our “Union.”

The fact that the Pentagon is arming National Guard troops –15,000 of them — to protect the Capitol during the inauguration of the next duly elected President of the United States is more than unprecedented. It is tragic..

It is “also the latest example of an apolitical American military and its top leadership thrust into an awkward, even potentially dangerous, position of possibly having to weigh dubious orders from the president against their oath to uphold the Constitution.”