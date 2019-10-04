Posted by Clay Jones on Oct 3, 2019 in Cartoons, Impeachment, Politics |

A Trump Favor (Cartoon, Column and Video)

I give up. I’m done arguing with the MAGA heads and sycophants. I’m tired of pointing out the obvious to them when they refuse to believe their own eyes. They say you can lead a horse to water but you can’t make him drink, and the Trump cult is only parched for orange Kool-Aid.

They don’t believe Donald Trump has assaulted women despite there being around 20 accusations. They don’t believe he’s a conman despite Trump University and literally stealing from a charity. They believe he’s a great dealmaker even after settling the government shutdown by negotiating for less than he started with. They believe he’s a patriot despite taking Putin’s word over our intelligence agencies and his giving classified information to the Russians. They say he’s a tough guy while he’s afraid of and bullying women and children. They don’t think he’s racist despite making racist comments and praising Nazis. They think he’s a genius even though he believes in invisible airplanes and windmill cancer. They don’t think he lies even though he’s told over 12,000. They can’t see the light when their heads are buried in Trump’s ass.

Trump’s supporters should have abandoned him a long time ago. Sending Sean Spicer out to lie to them about crowd sizes on his first day in office should have sealed the deal, but no. They don’t have any respect for themselves so why should they respect the country? If they so strongly believe in everything Trump says, then they should have bailed when it’s painfully obvious he’s the exact opposite of everything he claims he is and is a total fraud. Now, after spending nearly three years screaming “no collusion,” because collusion would have been bad, they’ve decided collusion isn’t a big deal because Donald Trump has admitted it.

Donald Trump has admitted he asked Ukraine’s president to go after conspiracy theories on Joe Biden and his son. That’s admitting he’s asking a foreign nation to get involved in our election. In the transcript, he’s on record asking President Zelensky to do him a “favor.” They argue there isn’t a “quid-pro-quo,” even though that’s not required for this to be criminal. He’s asking a foreign nation to get involved in our election. Basically, collusion isn’t bad anymore. They keep trying to change the rules of what’s illegal. Some Republican lawmakers are even arguing it’s not impeachable because it was done over a phone. Seriously.

But, there was a quid-pro-quo. Donald Trump withheld nearly $400 million allocated for Ukraine by Congress a week before his phone call with Zelensky. He told his chief of staff, Mick Mulaney, and others in the administration to lie about the reason for its withholding and not to give any more information. In the phone call, he kept stressing how good the U.S. has been to Ukraine but it wasn’t reciprocated. Of course, he didn’t say, “I’ll give you this if you give me that.” Even mobsters don’t say that. There is a reason for wink-wink, nudge-nudge. There was a lot of winking and nudging in that phone call. What Trump supporters have to argue now isn’t that there wasn’t a quid-pro-quo, but that quid-pro-quo isn’t bad…unless a Democrat does it.

After the Mueller report came out, Trump boasted how it cleared him of obstruction. Attorney General William Barr said it cleared Trump of obstruction. It didn’t, but it shows that Trump, Barr, and Republicans acknowledge obstruction is a bad thing. Now, we have it again. The Trump administration hid records of the phone call in an electronic system reserved for “especially sensitive” classified information, not political information. According to the whistleblower report, this has been done repeatedly. This is a coverup. Guess what doomed Nixon. It wasn’t the burglary. Sycophants either ignore the obstruction or they think it should be allowed. They and everyone else should be asking, what other phones calls are in that system and who were they to?

They also think sending a private goon to conduct seemingly government business should be allowed. Trump sent Rudy Giuliani to stalk and harass the Ukrainian government over conspiracy theories on a lie that it was for national interest when it was purely for Trump’s re-election campaign. Rudy said he was “helping Trump” and that he’s the president’s private attorney. He’s not working as his private attorney. He’s working as his co-conspirator. Other co-conspirators are Mick Mulvaney, William Barr and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Additionally, the State Department (according to Rudy and a text he showed on TV. Subpoena that phone) asked him to go sleaze in Ukraine. Trump supporters don’t have a problem with this.

They also don’t care about laws anymore. There are laws to protect whistleblowers and now the Republican Party is out to smear this one. I saw Trump supporters make public posts on social media yesterday calling for the whistleblower to be punished. They’re not arguing he should be punished for lying, but for revealing the truth. But it gets even worse.

Donald Trump has insinuated that the whistleblower, whom he’s called a “partisan” despite (supposedly) not knowing who he is should be punished and those in his administration who helped him are “spies.” Trump told an audience at the United Nations yesterday that “in the old days” spies were treated differently. Trump said, “I want to know who’s the person who gave the whistleblower the information because that’s close to a spy. You know what we used to do in the old days when we were smart with spies and treason, right? We used to handle it a little differently than we do now.”

In case you don’t know, we used to execute spies. Maybe he thinks they should be treated in the way the Saudi’s treat journalists.

If you’re a Trump supporter, you have to believe it’s OK to violate laws protecting whistleblowers and it’s perfectly acceptable to intimidate witnesses, like calling for their executions.

If you’re a Trump supporter, all this is out there in public and in front of you. If you’re still supporting this guy and ready to go down on the wrong side of history like those who supported Nixon to the end, then I give up on you. I’m not the dumbass whisperer.

The law, patriotism, this nation, none of it’s important to you. The only thing important to you is Trump, no matter what he does or what he is. You don’t care when he calls the media the “enemy of the American people” and you didn’t care when he excused Saudi Arabia for murdering a U.S.-based journalist. You only care about Trump.

Donald Trump is betraying this nation and you’re helping him. You may not ever give up on Trump, but I’m giving up on you.

Email Clay Jones at [email protected]