A real reason for outrage in our schools | Sheneman

Published by
NJ.com

The number of school shootings in 2021: 28, so far. Number of public schools teaching critical race theory: 0 and holding Guess which topic people are lining up to scream at local school boards about. Force-fed propaganda from a right-wing media network has convinced American conservatives that a relatively obscure-until recently- subject of graduate-level legal study is a bigger threat to American children than heavily armed active shooters. As schools return to some semblance of normalcy during the post-vaccine stage of the pandemic, so too are school shootings. The lull enjoyed during remot…

