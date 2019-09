Posted by Dorian de Wind, Associate Editor on Sep 14, 2019 in Animals, At TMV, Inspiration and Living, Nature |

A Great Weekend Story

This is probably one of my shortest posts (I hear some applause from the audience) and it doesn’t contain any of my writing (more applause) – except for the intro.

It is about a man in Croatia who has been taking care of an injured stork for 25 years.

It is about man’s love for nature and animals. It is, as the caption says, an “epic love story.”

But I have already said too much. Just watch it here (or below) and have a great weekend