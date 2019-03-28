38-year old, Jacinda Ardern, a Messiah and a Woman
Even before the Christchurch, New Zealand Mosque massacre
The thought had crossed my mind more than once
Prostrate in Friday congregation in any US mosque
we are all praying ducks
I have seen the New Zealand massacre video
Seen the worshippers take bullets, coil away and die without resistance
No different perhaps from any other Man eat Mankind
except this one was broadcast live
For a few days in solemn, the entire world came together as one
Overwhelming grace and kindness though won the moment
A country called New Zealand, a Messiah by the name of Jacinda Ardern
They all pitched in big at the love end