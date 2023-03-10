OSCAR PREDICTIONS 2023

by Laurie Baron
Following my tradition, I am devoting this week’s column to my predictions for the Oscars. These are not necessarily the movies I liked the most, but rather the ones most likely to win based on the trends in Hollywood trade publications and other major film award winners. Speculating on winners has become more difficult since the Oscars adopted rank choice voting which results in consensus winners rather than films receiving the most first place votes. The outcome is also affected by ads and social media campaigns, contemporary political sensibilities and sentimental votes for underdogs previously nominated and failing to have won. Although I consistently have had 80 to 90 percent accuracy depending on the year, I now name second choices that might beat out my predicted winners due to the above factors.
Best Film: Everything, Everywhere, All at Once
Might Win: Banshees of Inisherin
Best Director: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything, Everywhere, All at Once
Might Win: Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Best Actor: Austin Butler, Elvis
Might Win: Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Best Actress: Cate Blanchett, Tar (This category, however, is a toss-up)
Might Win: Michelle Yeoh, Everything, Everywhere, All at Once
Best Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan, Everything, Everywhere, All at Once
Might Win: Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Supporting Actress: Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything, Everywhere, All at Once
Might Win: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Best International Film: All Quiet on the Western Front
Might Win: Argentina: 1985
Best Animated Feature Film: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Might Win: Marcel, the Shell with Shoes On
Best Original Screenplay: Everything, Everywhere, All on Once
Might Win: The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Adapted Screenplay: All Quiet on the Western Front
Might Win: Women Talking
Best Feature Documentary: Navalny
Might Win: Fire of Love
Baron is professor emeritus at San Diego State University. He may be contacted via [email protected] This article is republished from San Diego Jewish World which, along with The Moderate Voice, is a member of the San Diego Online News Association.
Photo 38809318 © Andreadonetti | Dreamstime.com