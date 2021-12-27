TRUMP BOOSTERS (CARTOON, COLUMN AND VIDEO)

While on tour with Bill O’Reilly (yes, that’s an actual thing), Donald Trump said he got a booster shot. He got booed…by his own cult. It was like he admitted he ate a salad.

Trump didn’t volunteer this information. O’Reilly nudged him to admit it. Now keep in mind, Donald Trump didn’t want anyone to know he got his first vaccine shot. While Presidents Biden, Obama, Bush, and Clinton all publicized their vaccinations, Donald Trump kept his a secret until it leaked out weeks after he had left the White House. And of course, Trump didn’t let his cult know he was being boosted either.

Trump is now trying to take credit for the vaccine and President Biden has given him some stating earlier this week, “Thanks to the prior administration and our scientific community, America is one of the first countries to get the vaccine.” By the way, Donald Trump never gave credit to President Obama for anything. He just took credit for half of Obama’s accomplishments while trying to destroy the rest.

Now Trump wants all the credit for the vaccines that his base despises, which is kinda weird. Trump told conservative gaslighting conspiracy theorist and token black friend Candace Owens, “I came up with a vaccine, with three vaccines. All are very, very good. Came up with three of them in less than nine months.”

I doubt Donald Trump can mix milk and cereal together successfully and needs assistance with his Fruity Pebbles. What Trump did was gaslight, deny, and politicize the virus. Donald Trump is directly responsible for hundreds of thousands of American deaths. What he wants credit for is his getting out of the way so the science community could create vaccines for the coronavirus.

But, at least Trump is sticking up for the vaccines now even though he’s against mandates. He even corrected Owens when she made comments about the vaccines not being effective. Shockingly, Trump said, “Well, no, the vaccine works. The ones that get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones that don’t take their vaccine. But it’s still their choice, and if you take the vaccine, you are protected.” He even said, “People aren’t dying when they take the vaccine.”

That’s nice, right? But let’s not forget his statements from 2020.

On January 22, 2020, he said, “We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China. We have it under control. It’s going to be fine.” On January 21, 2021, the day Trump left office, there had been over 25 million cases in the United States.

On February 10, 2020, he said, “Looks like by April, you know, in theory, when it gets a little warmer, it miraculously goes away.” It’s December 24, 2021. It hasn’t gone away.

On February 26, 2020, he said, “When you have 15 people, and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero. That’s a pretty good job we’ve done.” There have been over 52 million cases by now. In case you’re a Republican, 52 million is more than 15.

On February 27, 2020, he said, “It’s going to disappear. One day, it’s like a miracle, it will disappear.” Again, it’s still here.

On February 28, 2020, he said, “Now the Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus. You know that, right? Coronavirus. They’re politicizing it.” Have you heard any good Dr. Fauci jokes lately?

On March 9, 2020, he said, “So last year, 37,000 Americans died from the common flu. It averages between 27,000 to 70,000 per year. Nothing is shut down, life and the economy go on. At this moment, there are 546 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 22 deaths. Think about that!” There have been over 800,000 deaths from the coronavirus. In case you’re a Republican, 800,000 is more than 70,000.

Don’t give Donald Trump any credit for the vaccines or now when he occasionally says something that’s not a total bonkers lie. This is a man who didn’t just put himself before the nation, but before the lives of the people he took an oath to protect. His politicization of the virus, telling people to take aquarium cleaner over real medication, and campaigning against testing killed people. This guy once stood in the White House briefing room and talked about injecting disinfectant. This guy campaigned against the virus and CDC guidelines, then caught the virus because he ignored those guidelines, received privileged medical treatment, then lied about it and had his doctors lie about it. The man even tried to pass it on to his political opponent.

And now he’s on tour promoting himself and his “accomplishments” against the virus? Praise Trump? I have nothing but contempt for this person.

Donald Trump shouldn’t be given a platform to promote his bull. He should be given a prison cell.

Music note: Today’s tunes to toon to were Live (Throwing Copper, skip the singles) and Sheryl Crow.



