Satire: Updating Famous Quotations



By Laurie Baron, Ph.D

“Those who forget their history are condemned to ignore race as a factor in it.” George Santayana

“The great questions of the day will not be settled by means of speeches and majority decisions but by blocking anything political rivals propose with filibusters.” Otto Von Bismarck

“I cannot tell a lie. That’s why I could never run for president today.” George Washington

“God does not play nice with global warming.” Albert Einstein

“Give others liberty, I prefer to retain my breath.” Patrick Henry

“We have nothing to fear but the unvaccinated and the unmasked.” Franklin Delano Roosevelt

“Speak softly and avoid Twitter.” Teddy Roosevelt

“A house divided cannot stand, especially if one half of its residents consider the storming of the Capitol a tourist excursion.” Abraham Lincoln

“The best argument against democracy is a five-minute conversation with a member of QAnon.” Winston Churchill

“I never met a man I didn’t like, but I didn’t live long enough to meet Donald Trump.” Will Rogers



Baron is professor emeritus of history at San Diego State University. San Diego Jewish World points out to new readers that this column is satire, and nothing herein should be taken literally.

Graphic: Dreamstime