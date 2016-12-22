I want to clarify a point that I made in one of my previous posts, a point that some people may have overlooked.

Yes, Russian hacking is a problem, and Congress should investigate it – not because Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 presidential election, but because any kind of hacking is criminal behavior.

Keep in mind that the Russians are bipartisan hackers, having tried to hack into the RNC the same way that they hacked into the DNC.

Also, keep in mind that we really don’t know what the hackers have done with the information that they acquired through hacking. People are just speculating when they claim that the hackers gave that information to Donald Trump or to Wikileaks.

