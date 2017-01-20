We, us, you, your?

This is your President.

Calling a Trump act.

Brace for impact.

After I have thoroughly abused, bullied, insulted many of you, including my fellow Americans, both collectively and singularly, traded barbs, wrong or right.

I now call on Patriots for a reset, for us all to unite.

Yes black, brown and white.

Forget the establishment for I shall put America first.

All I see is dark, and I shall bring light.

You are going to be alright.

Me, my, mine, more?

We, us, you, your?

We the People, say what.

Cut him some slack.

See what he got.

