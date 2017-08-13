Republish
It has almost become a cliche now and punchline on Twitter: every time President Donald Trump gives a scripted speech that seems more Presidential someone on cable declares: “This is the day Donald Trump became President.”

If so, some now suggest, yesterday was the day Donald Trump stopped being President because of his glaringly insufficient statement after a day in Charlottesville, Virginia, featuring neo-Nazi, alt-right, violence — ending in a 20-year-old who is reportedly an alt-right supporter plowing his car into counter demonstrators, leaving death and serious injuries in his path.

In times of crisis and tragedy, Americans are used to their President — regardless of party — to be President of all the people, a healer in chief, a moral strong, ringing voice. Yesterday Trump seemed to prove that he is merely President of his base, for his base and by his base — which [partially includes alt-right, neo-Nazis and white supremacists.

He glaringly left out naming them in his condemnation of the “this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides.” His leaving out the alt-right and white supremacists was not lost on the alt-right and white supremacists, many Republicans, Democrats — and even a top Naval officer. Pundits rattled off a slew of people, politicians, and members of his own party who Trump has lambasted. In the wake of Charlotte’s disastrous day, top GOPers bluntly denounced the alt-right and Nazis and clearly took swipes at Trump.

Some suggested the White House will come back later with stronger statements. But the moment was lost: Trump seemed to be either timid or calculating a possible loss in votes as he made what most blasted as a false equivalency (counter demonstrators being on the same political level as neo-Nazis, the KKK, and alt-right).

Trump can make amended statements, the Justice Department can and has now opened a civil rights case — but he will never undo the damage of his glaring omission.

Rather, his statement added to his image as perhaps the most polarizing, base-focused and extremist enabling President in all of American history.

Here’s a roundup:

Car plows into protesters:

President Donald Trump’s statement:

Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe’s statement — which was quite different:

Former KKKer David Duke praises Trump earlier in the day at the white supremacists rally. This was before Trump’s statement and the car plowing assault:



TWITTER:








































Today is by far the most disgraceful day of Donald Trump's presidency.

— Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) August 13, 2017

















JOE GANDELMAN, Editor-In-Chief
