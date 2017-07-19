"There is no official United States government record of the intimate dinner conversation, because no American official other than the president was involved."

The NY Times broke the news — confirmed by the White House — that President Donald Trump and President Vladimir V. Putin held an unprecedented hour-long private conversation during the leaders-and-spouses dinner earlier this month.

Trump, of course, took to Twitter to castigate the NY Times as bring ‘fake news.’

