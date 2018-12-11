Posted by Dr. Arif Ahmad on Dec 11, 2018 in Politics |

Trump, a Grand Master at his game

As a student in the med school, I had found a way to control my viva exam. I would answer and steer the question asked to a territory I knew well, and the follow-up question would then often be from this area and so on.

Trump is a Grand Master of controlling the discourse.

Right in the middle of all his brewing legal troubles, he changes the headlines to an ugly meeting with Pelosi and Schumer in the Oval Office.

Everyone just follows his lead. No one asks him, but why did you do this in front of the cameras, Mr. President?

His reasons could be many and here are some.

Distraction, for one.

Continuing to portray that all his troubles are because of the Democrats.

Continuing to divide and pitch Americans against Americans.

Such control over dialogue gives him a high.

Or I have no idea why.