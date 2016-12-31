We recently challenged ourselves with a discussion of Women leadership or rather the lack of in APPNA (Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America.) I had instigated, urged, probed some of this discussion. Now I may look at it from a different angle.

Women instead of being unequal may very well be equal partners in this crime. Instead of poorly treated victims, they may just be equal opportunity offenders. Let me explain.

Why is there a Women’s WAPPNA within APPNA? How is this not a defeatist attitude? Why is there no Men’s MAPPNA? So yes men rule the roost and are getting away with it. Who is allowing this? Not me.

See there is only so much a few like-minded men can do for women unless you the women stand up for your rights. Fight to achieve, snatch and hold on to what is rightfully yours. Yes, it is a man’s world, and yes it is going to stay that way unless you want to change it, and you are not going to get it on a plate, trust me.

Megyn Kelly of Fox News Channel who took on Trump in the election year may not realize this, but she did inspire many. Of her experience, she recently said that she felt like in a tank with sharks and all she wanted to do was to get out. I’m not surprised that the United States is still without its first woman president. Here is one woman with a lot more courage and potential than, the Kelly File, and now cowed into submission in a still very much a man’s world. APPNA women have given the same impression of being shabbily treated in the political ring.

My question to all you women is. Why are you not that shark in the tank? For unless that happens you might just as well forget about all this. And that is where Hillary Clinton could not break the glass ceiling as the shark she needed to be to fight it out, she was not.

Why am I doing this? Because I am a selfish man. Consider this world a scorecard for us men. How do you think we are doing?

Thus I am asking the Women any and everywhere to please step up and before we the men roll this globe over the edge.

Click here for reuse options!