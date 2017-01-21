So, The Lobster… it’s a film. It’s a film by some bloke called Yargos Lanthimos. It’s a film that has people you know in it – Colin Farrell, Rachel Weisz and John C Reilly.

Is it a film you should watch? I straight up don’t know how to answer that question. It’s not often that I struggle to give my opinion on… well most things – especially films.

The Lobster is weird. I’ve seen some shit in the past, but nothing comes close to the weirdness of this film. It’s weirdness, is so weird and so unusual that… well…

Let me double back: This film is about a world where single people are locked in a hotel for a set number of days. If they don’t find a partner during their time at the hotel, they are turned into an animal of their choice.

Let me tell you, the plot is probably the most coherent thing about this film. And I’m not sure whether that is a diss or a compliment.

I’ll say this, the acting is fantastic. Everyone sells the weirdness of this situation.

I think what it comes down to is this. I didn’t know how to respond to any given situation the film presents. For example, one of the hotel’s occupants kills a dog. The dog was once a human family member of another hotel occupant. The scene where this plays out is so off kilter, and awkward, and horrifying, and funny that I really didn’t know what to do with myself.

So it comes down to this. The Lobster was not a *fun* watch. But I’m glad I saw it. I’m glad I know that it exists. I think I’m better off having experienced it and knowing it is possible to fall off the weird deep end.

But would I recommend anyone spending two hours of their life with this thing? I really don’t know.

Click here for reuse options!