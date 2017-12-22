Posted by Patrick Holman on Dec 22, 2017 in Movie Reviews |

Spoiler-Free: The Last Jedi

Length: 2h 33m

Rating: PG-13, for action and violence

Score: 4/5

Are you one of the ten people who still hasn’t seen Star Wars: The Last Jedi? Looking for that spoiler-free review of the movie? Look no further.

So, the most important question, should you see Star Wars: The Last Jedi? Without hesitation, yes! It’s a fun, exciting and fresh episode and a great addition to the saga. Overall, I think you’ll be happy with it, even if you’re just a casual Star Wars viewer or haven’t even seen the other films.

Be warned, though. It’s long. At a midnight screening, such as the one I attended, you might find yourself yawning a couple times. To be fair, though, Revenge of the Sith and Attack of the Clones are comparable in length.

To summarize, we return to Rey and Luke, having just met, and Rey is eager to learn all that she can. However, she is soon to discover that there are some things about the Force and Luke that she doesn’t totally understand. Luke is forced to decide what he wants to do, after all these years of self-exile. Elsewhere in the galaxy, we follow the rebellion and their continuing struggle against the First Order. Leia Organa is leading the charge and looked at as a hero and a symbol of endurance. She has the respect of many, even those who don’t always agree with her but will still fight with and for her. Kylo Ren, as with the previous film, is struggling, but he may be closer to understanding himself and what he wants his place to be in this fight.

In some ways, this movie draws from the original films, tapping into a spirituality and purpose that comes along with the concept of the Force. The film also resembles elements of the later trilogy of films, taking it upon itself to be a little funnier, and not take itself quite so serious. These are good things.

However, The Last Jedi is not without faults. Some of the criticism levied against the film is that it feels too much like a Marvel movie. This may be the case. While it didn’t really bother me, there were moments that, yes, resembled the jovialness and humor that can be found in Marvel movies. Is this a problem? I don’t think so. Disney was bound to make its mark on the saga.

Additionally, there is an issue with the story and what we see on screen. Two issues, actually. The first involving Carrie Fisher’s character, Leia. Without spoiling it here, I will simply say that it seems out of place. It’s a scene that, perhaps, shouldn’t have happened. If you have seen the film, you can probably guess what I’m referring to. If you haven’t, you’ll figure it out.

The other issue is actually a sequence of events involving a casino, Finn, played by John Boyega, and a codebreaker, played by Benicio Del Toro. Again, no spoilers, but I do believe that this entire part of the story is unnecessary. It shouldn’t have been in the film. Had I been in charge, things would have been different. Completely. Again, if you’ve seen the film, you know what I’m talking about. If not, you will when you see it.

Even with these problems, the film still holds up. As said before, The Last Jedi is fun and exciting. It is a respectable episode in the series. I have hope that the next film will be even better.

This review was crossposted with Salt Lake Film Review

Click here for reuse options!