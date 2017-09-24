SEE THIS HAPPENING?

Come with me on a mental exercise.

Give me the best way of bringing down a nation?

Take America for example.

How can America be defeated?

Not by force against the World’s best military.

Not monetarily upon the World’s largest economy.

No, it cannot be politically isolated.

Still, there is a way, a very smart one at that.

Polarize and divide them Americans.

Have them hate each other, choke them, create doubt.

Pitch people against people, let America defeat itself.

Do from within which cannot be done from without.

