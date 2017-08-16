We have all seen the remarkable photo of U.S. Marine Corps four-star general John Kelly standing dejected as his boss was giving “white supremacists an unequivocal boost.” A Marine, a General never defeated in battle — hopefully not to be defeated by this president.

We have not heard General Kelly comment on this shameful episode yet — or take action. He may, or he may not…

However, in an unprecedented move, the four US Joint Chiefs have spoken out and have issued statements publicly and unequivocally condemning neo-Nazis, the Klu Klux Klan and white supremacist groups.

CNN:

The statements are not directly addressing Trump’s comments but are instead presented as a message to the general public, their troops and potential recruits. The statements are notable as US military leaders traditionally uphold an ironclad commitment to stay out of politics. Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson was the first member of the military brass to weigh in on the issue, tweeting as news of the violence unfolded on Saturday. “Events in Charlottesville unacceptable and musn’t be tolerated @USNavy for ever stands against intolerance & hatred,” the post said

The Commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Robert B. Neller:

“No place for racial hatred or extremism in @USMC. Our core values of Honor, Courage, and Commitment frame the way Marines live and act.”

Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Mark Milley:

“The Army doesn’t tolerate racism, extremism, or hatred in our ranks. It’s against our Values and everything we’ve stood for since 1775.”

Air Force Gen. Dave Goldfein:

“I stand with my fellow service chiefs in saying we’re always stronger together. It’s who we are as Airmen. Integrity, service and excellence…that’s what America’s Air Force is about…”

‘Nough said.

Click here for reuse options!