Were you a little surprised at Trump’s apparently warm welcome at CIA headquarters, or did you think, like me, that it was just another uncomfortable employer/employee situation in which staff have to pretend they think the boss is a helluva guy?

Apparently it wasn’t either. It seems that “the first three rows in front of the president were largely made up of supporters of Mr. Trump’s campaign.”

Not much warm and fuzzy going on at all.

In fact, “U.S. government sources tell CBS News that there is a sense of unease in the intelligence community after President Trump’s visit to CIA headquarters on Saturday.”

Perhaps we should say that there is “still” unease.

An official said the visit “made relations with the intelligence community worse” and described the visit as “uncomfortable.”

The report noted that although there were about 40 people invited by Trump to do the whooping, and that some in the intelligence community are clearly supporters, CIA senior leadership at the event were not cheering.

And once again, White House press secretary Sean Spicer had some alternative facts to offer.

“There were no Trump or White House folks sitting down. They were all CIA (unintelligible). So, not in rows one-through-anything, from what I’m told.” Spicer said at the White House briefing Monday.

CBS reports, however, that “a source who is familiar with the planning of the president’s CIA visit saw Spicer’s briefing . . . and firmly denied Spicer’s response was accurate.”

Either the room was packed with supporters or it wasn’t, and I’m going to put my money on the likelihood Sean Spicer is lying again.

The sad thing is that we are forced to point out small and foolish lies because so many of us are sure the bigger and more dangerous lies will soon follow.

Maybe Kellyanne and company are hoping by the time the big lies come the American people will be so tired of the media pointing to the smaller lies that they will tune out.

It could work.

(Cross-posted at Phantom Public.)

