As is always the case during national disasters, the military, especially National Guard units, are playing a crucial role in assisting the victims of one of the worst hurricanes ever to make landfall in the U.S. – a storm that has caused catastrophic flooding in Texas, especially in Houston, and is now threatening Louisiana.*

The Defense Department is prepositioning troops, search and rescue units, aircraft, vehicles, equipment and supplies to staging areas near the worst of the flooding in southeastern Texas

The Texas governor has activated the entire Texas National Guard, bringing the total number of deployed Texas Guard members to roughly 12,000.

According to DoD, the Texas National Guard currently has 16 aircraft and personnel conducting day and night wide-area search and rescue missions along the Texas coast from Corpus Christi to Houston.

That effort includes 10 UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, four UH-72 Lakota multi-mission helicopters, and two CH-47 Chinook cargo helicopters.

Also, seven fixed-wing aircraft from the U.S. Coast Guard and Air National Guard. The Texas National Guard is using about 200 Humvees, 218 high-water vehicles, 15 wreckers and 19 fuelers.



Coast Guard aviation crews discuss flight plans as they prepare for response efforts at Air Station Corpus Christi in Corpus Christi, Texas, Aug. 24, 2017. . Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Johanna Strickland

Other National Guards involved include the New York, Utah, Nebraska, North Carolina and Kentucky Guards, in addition to the U.S. Coast Guard and other military services.

The New York Air National Guard has provided one C-130 Hercules military transport aircraft, three HH-60 Pave Hawk search and rescue helicopters and two C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft. Six rotary-wing aircraft from the Utah, Nebraska and North Carolina Army National Guard are en-route to the area.

Here are some images that tell the story:



Airmen from the Kentucky Air National Guard prepare to deploy to Texas to assist with rescue and recovery efforts. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Horton

Texas Army National Guardsmen help residents affected by flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey board a military vehicle in Houston, Aug. 27, 2017. Army National Guard photo by Lt. Zachary West

Members of the Coast Guard help off load displaced residents from a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter following massive flooding by Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Aug. 27, 2017. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Johanna Strickland

Texas Army National Guard soldiers arrive in Houston to aid citizens in heavily flooded areas impacted by Hurricane Harvey, Aug. 27, 2017. Army National Guard photo by Lt. Zachary West

Texas National Guardsmen assist residents affected by flooding onto a military vehicle in Houston, Aug. 27, 2017. (Above and below) Army National Guard photo by Lt. Zachary West



Texas National Guardsmen work with emergency responders by evacuating a resident on a stretcher during search and rescue operations near Victoria, Texas, Aug. 27, 2017. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Martha Nigrelle

Lead photo: Texas National Guardsmen rescue a resident by boat during flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Aug. 27, 2017. Army National Guard photo by Lt. Zachary West

* Note: As this is being published, the Austin American-Statesman reports:

Death toll reaches 14 as Harvey pulls out of Houston, heads east Hurricane Harvey’s death toll rose to at least 14 Monday as rains continued to soak an already drenched city still dealing with emergency rescues, packed shelters, power outages and rising floodwaters.

Click here for reuse options!