

by Jordan Cooper

It feels so good to be loved, but once this seat is gone that you fill for your significant other times will change. Some people don’t know anything about their partner’s health. The person may have AIDS. Some people do not know anything about the person’s education. The person may have not passed their exit exam. Some people do not know about the person’s job history. The person may have been fired several times and is clinging to their latest employment post.

Some people do not know about the person’s criminal history. The person could be a career criminal. You could be dating a person for months and get engaged to a person whose family or friends have been paying for your romantic relationship. For these reasons, we need to have couples list their known tangible and intangible assets on their marriage licenses in their respective counties. The assets from the amative people must be confirmed by a media lawyer before the marriage is recognized.

If you wed a historic college football player, historic public policy advisor, historic speechwriter, and historic student lawyer as I am (I am the Managing Editor for an essay collection on a Chief Justice of my state and archived at numerous libraries and museums for my writings and my jobs) you will have endless access to social capital like the germane college’s Alumni Association, Lettermen’s Association, Statehouses, Governor’s Mansions, and American Bar Association Members etc. due to your beneficiary position in the holy union. These previously said work experiences have a shedload of wealth. We must make sure each citizen who enters matrimony knows about their better half’s background to continue a positive life.

Jordan Thomas Cooper is a 2015 graduate of the University of South Carolina with a degree in History and a 2010 graduate of the RealEstate School of Success in Irmo. He is the first African-American to serve in both the governor and lieutenant governor’s office as an aide and first to serve in the Inspector General’s Office in S.C. (Haley) He is also the first person to serve in the top three offices in the gubernatorial line of succession in South Carolina (Haley, Bauer, McConnell). He says research shows he is the second black presidential campaign speechwriter in American history and the first for a GOP presidential campaign (Bush 2015). He also played football for Coach Steve Spurrier.

