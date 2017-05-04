What liberal media? Three examples, just from this week, show that bias in reporting (not op-eds) doesn't favor the left. At least not if you're a woman.

Three quick examples illustrate why news media — are digging their own graves with false equivalence and contorted (non-contextual) soundbites.

1. “If the election had been on October 27, I would be your president”

If you heard or read anything about Hillary Clinton’s interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, I’m certain that snippet was part of your news diet.

Here’s the quote in context (transcript):

But as Nate Silver — who doesn’t work for me, he’s an independent analyst, but one considered to be very reliable — has concluded, you know, if the election had been on October 27th, I’d be your president. And it wasn’t.

But wait? She blamed everyone else and didn’t take any responsibility for the loss, right? Right??

Hillary takeaways 1) Loathes Trump 2) blames Comey/Putin 3) the 'real' Hillary-funny, hard-edged, unguarded 4) blames everyone but self — Glenn Thrush (@GlennThrush) May 2, 2017

A brief recap of the Hillary Clinton interview today about the 2016 election loss to Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/6nLOY9exUd — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) May 2, 2017

CNN’s @JakeTapper Mocks @HillaryClinton’s Disingenuous Attempt To Take Responsibility For Election Loss https://t.co/qlsXtJP4la — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 2, 2017

Wrong there, too.

AMANPOUR Q: Do you take any personal responsibility?

CLINTON A: Oh, of course. I take absolute personal responsibility. I was the candidate. I was the person who was on the ballot. I am very aware of, you know, the challenges, the problems, the shortfalls that we had. Again, I will write all this out for you. But I will say this — I’ve been in a lot of campaigns and I’m very proud of the campaign we ran. And I’m very proud of the staff and the volunteers and the people who are out there day after day (emphasis added).

Chelsea Clinton: I'm not running.

White male media: SAY NEVER! SAY IT! Hillary Clinton: I take responsibility.

WMM: SAY ALONE! JUST YOU! — David M. Perry (@Lollardfish) May 3, 2017

Funny, who quoted her on Twitter?

"I take absolute personal responsibility… I was the candidate. I was the person on the ballot" – Hillary Clinton — Charlotte Alter (@CharlotteAlter) May 2, 2017

And

Amanpour: “Do you take any personal responsibility?”

Clinton: Oh, of course. I take absolute personal responsibilityhttps://t.co/RDtWtGGMBY pic.twitter.com/IWBpxAOOcD — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) May 4, 2017

Charlotte Alter, Time

Jonathan Capehart, Washington Post Tweets with thought:

2. NYTimes social media editor calls out “both sides” for fibbing on pre-existing conditions

Fact Check: On pre-existing conditions, both sides are stretching the truth https://t.co/Kc57xffQmm via @YLindaQiu pic.twitter.com/ITJuevMVBs — NYT Politics (@nytpolitics) May 4, 2017

The online story headline exercises no judgment, an example of Jay Rosen’s view from nowhere: Pre-Existing Conditions: Evaluating Competing Claims

The score:

GOP: one false, one misleading

Democrats: two misleading

But wait. Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) wasn’t misleading at all.

The reporter claims Pelosi said one thing; quotes Pelosi saying something else; and then closes with a rebuttal that is what Pelosi actually said. No screenwriter would pen this, and no director would green light it.

And the other Democratic statement, from Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (NJ), is found misleading because “his figure highlights the most drastic findings.”

The paper could have been reporting news. Like this:

Headline: ACA drove bankruptcies down by HALF. 1.5 mill to 770k. Half. https://t.co/q7BmanYCK6 — Tobias S. Buckell (@tobiasbuckell) May 2, 2017

What’s the budget of the Consumer Reports newsroom?



Or this:

The bill cuts about a trillion dollars in funding for healthcare while cutting taxes for the top 2% by about the same amount. — Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) May 3, 2017

Oh! The NYT didn’t touch this one, either. Too laughable?

Steve Scalise is arguing the GOP health care bill protects people with pre-existing conditions better than Obamacare, which is laughable. — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) May 2, 2017

Tobias Buckell, SF/F author

Chris Hayes, MSNBC

Matt Fuller, HuffPo Tweets with thought:

3. Clinton, again

'This one Clinton quote shows why her supporters hate the media.' By @daveweigel. Yes, it does. https://t.co/fiDnOoSSJT via @fmanjoo — Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) May 3, 2017

Just read it. And you have to read it because it takes 10 times (or more) as many words to punch a lie in the face as it took to utter the lie.

And who twisted what Clinton said into a lie? Yup, a bunch of white guys.

Philip Elliott, Time (~40 yo)

Zach Wolf, CNN (~38 yo)

Clinton Soffer, National Republican Senatorial Committee (~30 yo) Tweets in infamy:

Got mommy issues, boyz?

See, that’s what happens when you resort to snark. It’s like yawns, only not so benign. People snark back at ya, and the discourse heads into a never-ending spiral of pettiness.

Some – a handful – news media leaders are performing post mortems on 2016.

The car wreck that was the 2016 cycle had many drivers. Journalists were not alone, but their fingerprints were all over the wheel. Thread: pic.twitter.com/TpT5FqPbZk — Brad Ripka (@WaltThatcher) May 3, 2017

1. So I have a looooong article up on the Comey letter's impact, and how the media covered it. https://t.co/6M6EdUgTRF — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) May 3, 2017

But most are not.

Instead, they — and the “journalists” who work for them — continue to try to one-up one another on Twitter and create on-air zingers for eyeballs and clicks.

It’s a recipe for a disaster: for both their business-model and our civic health.

