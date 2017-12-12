Pages Menu
Posted by on Dec 12, 2017

So are some of Kayla Moore’s best friends (Plus extensive Twitter reaction)

Some have suggested Alabama Republican Senatorial candidate Roy Moore is anti-semitic, so his wife Kayla offered this defense:

“Fake news would tell you that we don’t care for Jews. But I’ll tell you all this because I see you all, I just want to set the record straight while they’re here: One of our attorneys is a Jew.”

AHA! That totally clears that up!















