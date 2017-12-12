Posted by JOE GANDELMAN, Editor-In-Chief on Dec 12, 2017 in Bigotry, Jews, Politics |

So are some of Kayla Moore’s best friends (Plus extensive Twitter reaction)

Some have suggested Alabama Republican Senatorial candidate Roy Moore is anti-semitic, so his wife Kayla offered this defense:

“Fake news would tell you that we don’t care for Jews. But I’ll tell you all this because I see you all, I just want to set the record straight while they’re here: One of our attorneys is a Jew.”

AHA! That totally clears that up!

Let's say you are teaching a class about anti-semitism, and you don't know how to show your students what anti-semitism looks like in today's America. Kayla Moore has solved your problem. https://t.co/SoZ6Q2PkHM — Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) December 12, 2017

Kayla Moore: "We're not anti-Semitic, we have a Jew on retainer." — Danielle Sepulveres (@ellesep) December 12, 2017

#maddow reaction to Kayla Moore’s “one of our attorneys is a Jew” comment is all of us. pic.twitter.com/0sAW3Tp7Ic — laney (@misslaneym) December 12, 2017

Amazingly, the Kayla Moore quote is somehow worse on video than it is as text. That takes some real doing. https://t.co/Gby4Th3wVH — Jeff B/DDHQ (@EsotericCD) December 12, 2017

So as a Jewish, gay woman, I guess it’s safe to say Roy and Kayla Moore won’t be inviting me over for dinner anytime soon? — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) December 12, 2017

Kudos to Kayla Moore for reminding everyone in the midst of her husband's pedophilia and homophobia and xenophobia that he's also antisemitic. — Laurie Crosswell (@lauriecrosswell) December 12, 2017



Kayla Moore saying that her & her husband aren’t anti Semitic because one of their “attorney’s is a Jew,” is comparable to when Trump points out a black person at his rallies & says “look at my African American over there.” Pitiful. — Simar (@sahluwal) December 12, 2017

Kayla Moore: "One of our attorneys is a Jew." Jewish attorney: "One of my clients is a pedophile." — Working Class Hero (@spider_ramone) December 12, 2017

Kayla Moore – "One of attorneys is a Jew….."

Look how proud they look saying this!

I am speechless. pic.twitter.com/l901Rgckw2 — Donald J. Trump (@AKADonaldTrump) December 12, 2017

Kayla Moore: “we have a Jewish friend”

The rest of us: “oh really, what’s his name”

Kayla: “….. Jewie Jewstein..?” — Travis Gaither (@travis_gaither) December 12, 2017

Roy and Kayla Moore are doing everything they possibly can to make the South look like a real life episode of Hee Haw. — Kimberly Turner (@heylovekat) December 12, 2017

Some of Kayla Moore's best friends are Jews. pic.twitter.com/tWgF1maXJp — Pin Head (@SpikedCranium) December 12, 2017

If you’ve never heard the sound of one person clapping in a crowded room, listen to Kayla Moore say, “One of our attorneys…is a Jew.” https://t.co/Tj3AqKplqj — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) December 12, 2017

Kayla Moore: “We know a Jew.”

Jews: pic.twitter.com/DAA1JzDBSH — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) December 12, 2017 < ?center>



Hey Kayla Moore, I think I found a page from your speech. #VoteDougJones pic.twitter.com/YRWtIxx0FD — Official Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) December 12, 2017

I have a soft spot for Kayla Moore. Probably because one of my attorneys is a moron. — ?Joshua Malina? (@JoshMalina) December 12, 2017

Leave Kayla Moore alone. She's only 14. — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) December 12, 2017

Wow, I've received this exclusive look at Kayla Moore's notes for the evening pic.twitter.com/pJPow5EE9b — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) December 12, 2017

Former NBA player Charles Barkley reacts to Kayla Moore's speech at a Roy Moore rally in Alabama: "I've got plenty of white friends, but racism still exists" https://t.co/W1yfibINdR — CNN (@CNN) December 12, 2017

"Also, I once ate a bagel."

-Kayla Moore, acquaintance of Jews — Melody Yaghoubi (@mehhlody) December 12, 2017

Kayla Moore understands anti-Semitism about as well as her husband understands the age of consent. — The Incredible Sulk (@TurnUp_TheTweet) December 12, 2017

I never would have guessed the Moore campaign would end on Kayla Moore's "our own attorney is a Jew" comment.

I did nazi that coming. — Donald J. Trump (@AKADonaldTrump) December 12, 2017

To those who say we don't like black people. One of our slaves is black. – Kayla Moore probably — Sean Kent (@seankent) December 12, 2017

