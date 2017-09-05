"'Extremely dangerous' Hurricane Irma strengthened Tuesday to a Category 5 storm with sustained winds of 180 mph, making it the strongest hurricane in the Atlantic since 2005." -- USA TODAY

“The strongest hurricane ever recorded in the Atlantic Basin, outside of the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico” — Category 5 “Irma” – is threatening Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands and then will head towards the U.S. and “could hit Florida, Georgia or the Carolinas, or even head into the eastern Gulf of Mexico.” (USA TODAY)

Even while still dealing with the aftermath of Harvey, the U.S. military are getting ready to aid those in Irma’s path.

The Department of Defense:

The Illinois National Guard’s 182nd Airlift Wing sent a Peoria-based C-130 Hercules aircraft and a seven-member crew to the U.S. Virgin Islands to deliver key response capabilities ahead of the storm’s anticipated arrival. The C-130 stopped en route in Colorado to pick up a National Guard Bureau joint enabling team, which coordinates support to areas affected by natural disasters or other emergencies through advanced communications equipment and experts in disaster response operations, intelligence, logistics, personnel and public affairs.

Yesterday, the Rhode Island Air National Guard’s 143rd Airlift Wing sent a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft and aircrew to support the preparation effort. The airmen first headed to New Jersey, where the crew will load boxes of packaged meals, and will transport the cargo to St. Croix and St. Thomas ahead of the forecasted storm.

Meanwhile, in “Harvey country,” where more than 18,000 National Guard personnel are on duty (Read more here):

• Ten soldiers from the Pennsylvania Army National Guard left Fort Indiantown Gap on Sept. 1 in two CH-47 Chinook helicopters, to deliver food and water to stranded people and rescue those still in need.

• On Aug. 31, an Illinois Air Guard C-130 from the 182nd Airlift Wing joined the federal Hurricane Harvey relief and recovery efforts and has been transporting people, supplies and equipment.

• By the early morning of Sept. 2, that crew had transported more than 60 evacuees out of danger, including 20 children, four disabled adults and some 3,000 pounds of personal belongings. The crew also had delivered more than 7,500 pounds of relief supplies and equipment.

• In addition, two Illinois Air Guard airmen from the Springfield -based 183rd Wing’s183rd Air Mobility Squadron traveled Sept. 1 to Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida to assist 1st Air Force in the operations center that is coordinating the Air Force’s portion of the relief efforts.

• Also on Sept. 1, two C-130 Hercules aircraft and 14 more airmen deployed from the Kentucky Air National Guard base in Louisville to fly humanitarian aid and airlift evacuation missions in Texas.

Lead image: A GOES satellite image showing Hurricane Irma in the Atlantic Ocean when it was still a category 4 hurricane .(U.S. Navy photo)

