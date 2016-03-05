Republish
[Update at bottom] There is a Quiet of the Dead in the GOP from formerly highly talkative persons who had opinings and ideas about everything GOP.

Were Trump a zombie film, the streets of the cities would be gray and gray people shuffling wordlessly while Trump lay waste to whatever and whomever was left… with no resistance.

My hunch: Newt, Cheney and Rove have had more than one confab. But havent moved fast enough, even though no doubt their own ‘operatives/researchers’ know plenty of the ‘not presidential’ about Trump.

I just wondered Newt, Cheney and Rove: why are you waiting to speak?

Just hearing the gross and grotesque screeching of Trump about how he is going to punish others at will, force the military to do his bidding, sounding like a child demanding not to go to sleep, his bragging about his penis, but most of all in addition to the crude and base words that spew from his mouth as he gets carried away by the adulation of his audience… the manhandling and assaulting of persons ‘removed’ from his presence, the manner in which it has been done –brutally– and the spitting on and cursing others that come from some of his supporters…

really Newt, really Dick, really Karl, this is what you want the GOP to be rooted in? Really?

You all said after the last two elections, you wanted to reach out to Latinos, Blacks, and more. To bring us under your tent. Me and my family are Native American, Black and Latino, and I’m sorry, but there is no welcome mat in the GOP for us that we can see via Trump. Trump spoke against Native Americans long ago when he felt he was treated unfairly re his casinos vs how the sovereign nations were treated re their casinos.

Instead it is non-stop insult, debasement, demeaning. We’re not good enough to be here in the USA according to Trump, and God forbid if we were Muslim on top of it all. Not good enough to be here, but, we would be the first to be sent to die in war. How is that being welcomed into the GOP? “You cant live here in the US, but you go elsewhere to die for the US.”

No. And No. And endless No.

For why are you not speaking out… about that kind of treatment of us… and about a man who it is hard for us to believe, that you, as reasoned persons, would actually endorse, a man of clear impulse control issues, a man who appears to long for vulgarity.

Remember, not that long ago, there were statesmen and stateswomen. They did not throw temper tantrums in public aisles. They did not conduct themselves like war mongers and first amendment haters, they did not try to silence the press, they did not decide a woman’s worth by how she looked to his sexual filters, they were not obsessive about someone’s place of birth. They gave their minds and hearts to greater ideas and actions.

Newt. Dick. Karl… why are you pretending to be part of the shuffling zombie crowd?

Update: Values, where have they gone? Apparently Newt is speaking for Trump:

graphic via shutterstock.com

DR. CLARISSA PINKOLA ESTÉS, Managing Editor of TMV, and Columnist
  • Perhaps because they are another kind of undead: vampires?

    • DR. CLARISSA PINKOLA ESTÉS, Managing Editor of TMV, and Columnist

      Youre right Robert P. There’s a huge industry in publishing and films, as you know, re ‘vampire’ stories.

      I wonder so about the MSM ‘vampiring off the clown blood’ by selling their adverts in high-high dollars on the backs of what they are touting: that is, their ‘fake elections’ breathless coverage that MSM follows even though they are non-outcome-certain caucuses… and each clown trick in a candidate is magnified and looped over and over on air… causing less shock after so many derisions by and about candidates have come down in the last few weeks, but rather mounting storms of ridicule and jeering by many MSM themselves and by persons caught up in the ‘gig ’em’ colosseum crowd.

      As easily, far too easily, we could ask what happened to the ‘fourth estate’ and their ethics to cover the news first and foremost, rather than be camp followers for the clown show.

      The assaults on protesters alone by certain rally goers and the breaking of first amendment rights by certain candidates is the far more newsworthy. Including serious analyses of claims that one candidate will order the military to kill the families of terrorists. That just cannot stand without comment.

  • victorialena

    Thank you thank you thank you Dr.Estes… do you think we can have him disqualified from American politics, or at least from this race, because he spits on the dignity and humanity of almost everyone — spits on American ideals of “liberty and justice for all”, is a dangerous megalomaniac and unstable, the antithesis of a noble, wise leader ETC. etc. etc. We could make a petition on Change,org. You’d be the best to write it. ..????

  • I dont think those three have a dog in the race…a reasonable option to support. They probably know more terrible things about our three favorite Reps than we could ever possibly know.

    • DR. CLARISSA PINKOLA ESTÉS, Managing Editor of TMV, and Columnist

      It would be interesting Shannon to see ‘their list.’

  • victorialena

    I mean, usually when people cross too many lines, break all the rules, make a mess, are slobs and spit at their opponents, they are disqualified from the game for cheating…There has to be a way. He won’t play with anyone fairly, he is a brat and a bully. Bullies are never strong, but they can do a lot of damage.

    • DR. CLARISSA PINKOLA ESTÉS, Managing Editor of TMV, and Columnist

      Youre right, in sports, in which there is still to be honorable following of ethical rules: “I mean, usually when people cross too many lines, break all the rules, make a mess, are slobs and spit at their opponents, they are disqualified from the game for cheating…”

      Would that politics be higher than the ethics of sports, rather than seemingly lower far too often

  • JSpencer

    Yes, they’ve been strangely silent. Maybe they’ve finally come to realize how deeply they are despised by much of America and don’t care to draw attention. I hope so, although such people may not care much about what others think of them. They certainly don’t have much moral authority when it comes to speaking out against a Trump.

    • DR. CLARISSA PINKOLA ESTÉS, Managing Editor of TMV, and Columnist

      your point is well taken Jozeph, and I would like a two party system that conducts themselves with dignity and thoughtfulness.

      Were I a GOP-er, I would definitely support bringing in the most reasoned persons right now to run as late runners. And colme up with a powerful coalition to do that, to voice that. If Newt is going to parlay with trump, rather than be heroic, well, as you say, ‘not much moral authority, proven in spades again.

      Yet. With a Supreme court seat open now and likely at least two more not too far down the road, one cannot throw away one’s vote on principle for someone who cannot win. I think we continue to call for step by step ‘how to’s’ that thus far, no candidate gives the public. Right now, in my .02, we’re listening left and right to ‘the candy man’ offering promising all manner of things while forgetting the US has checks and balances and a congress to plow through to make those ‘candy throws’ a hard reality. Not to mention our witness to serial clown acts.

      Hang in there, we will keep holding the good and the insightful, I hope, above the waterline.

      • JSpencer

        Amen to that – and especially about holding above the waterline. I think the terrain is going to look very different by late summer. Still a lot of tough rows to hoe, but I think the electorate will start thinking more clearly and have a better view of the forest by then. For now, they still have a lot to get out of their system. Some will never succeed in doing that, but their power will be limited by those who do.

  • KP

    Perhaps they are confused as everyone else who is a professional politician or pundit about the look of the Republican nomination process.

    They all said Trump wouldn’t last; that he would self implode.

    Maybe they are tired of being wrong for months (years?(!) on end and are keeping their powder dry for the general after it is all sorted.

    To me, relative silence is an implicit endorsement.

    • DR. CLARISSA PINKOLA ESTÉS, Managing Editor of TMV, and Columnist

      “To me, relative silence is an implicit endorsement.”

      I agree KP. Very astute observation. I wonder too if some, even the most powerful, are afraid to say anything, lest we gain a puppet president, and the puppet punishes then his own GOP naysayers of the past.

  • dduck

    I guess i’m grabbing the wrong part of the elephant with my eyes under a blindfold.
    Unlike most of you, FOX is part of my TV viewing which includes CNN and CNBC for respite from FOX.
    I have heard Rove many times, after all he was a Bush fan, criticize Trump. Newt is a FOX contributor, so he is muted in his opinions on the candidates, but I don’t think he approves of Trump. Certainly Bernie Goldberg and Charles Krauthammer have blasted Trump many times and they appear regularily on Bill O’Reily’s show among others.
    So, I and many other Reps do hear the negatives about Drumpf from FOX and the Wall Street Journal editorial folks. Just my three cents.

    • KP

      You can add Stephen Hayes, Bill Kristol, Megyn Kelly and George Will as other conservatives at FOX who are openly hostile to Trump.

      • DR. CLARISSA PINKOLA ESTÉS, Managing Editor of TMV, and Columnist

        Thanks KP. I’m going to track down what George Will has been saying. Some see him as a humorless man even in the best times, but I think he actually is just deeply serious about what he thinks is best as he sees it.

        • KP

          He’s deeply serious about not liking Trump 🙂

          Google “george will on trump” and you’ll get a few.

    • DR. CLARISSA PINKOLA ESTÉS, Managing Editor of TMV, and Columnist

    • DR. CLARISSA PINKOLA ESTÉS, Managing Editor of TMV, and Columnist

      It’s ok duck, I see Fox also. However the most recent completely vulgar exchange has gone without comment by rove, newt, cheney. And just my .02, Id like to see serious, reasoned statements released by those 3, not being interviewed and fed questions. I’d like their clear cut takes on it all as standalones, along with directions to the GOP about how to get hold of themselves with a candidate that proposes what they say they stand for, not a gatling gun on a loose revolving stand. I dont forget Newt trying to create his principles for America. He’s a history prof; he has more than just rhet. Rove is a prime strategist. Cheney has more ways to skin a cat than we gots cats, as they say in the backwoods. Very powerful men. Right now, little sotto voces.

      Krauthammer is a different duck altogether as are Crystal and Goldberg. They are not elected officials nor long term policy advisors. But, Sowell comes to mind. And if the dead could speak William F. All five of them would be a formidable phallanx to speak about the cave-in at the center of the GOP.

      More importantly, again, I believe in a strong system of decency and governance on both sides. It’s going to take more than ‘being on shows’. It’s going to take facts, hard facts and actions, actions that display what the GOP said it was about, re inclusion and governance.

      • dduck

        OK, hypothetical. Hillary is charged or indicted for the emails or the Foundation (calm down, it’s only a fantasy), would not equivalent Dem seniors call for her to step down using facts, hard facts and actions? Or would they circle the wagons and defend her, especially “given the Rep alternative”?
        Just musing.

        • I have no idea. The DNC, imo, has been mismanaging things for years and the evidence is its shrinking membership. If you still have Debbie in charge, it’s going to take some big guns- Obama, Biden, Kerry- making a tough stand.

      • dduck

        Three, or four?

  • I would think that at this point, they are just trying to figure out how to oust him at the convention and somehow get Paul Ryan or someone else in as the nominee. I think Paul Ryan, because he has been attempting to appear reasonable the last few years. They don’t want Cruz- Rubio has shown himself to be not ready for prime time and I doubt he could really hold up against Hillary. I think they are going to try to pull in someone who hasn’t already been trashed in the primary process. They will have to get something really good on Trump though, or he will run third party.

