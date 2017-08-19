God and inclusiveness

The star studded skies, a prairie full of life, remind me of God and inclusiveness each time. As we embark on Hajj in submission to God, here are some lines from across several faiths in this light.

Talbiyah (the prayer of Hajj, a once in a lifetime mandatory pilgrimage to Mecca for financially and physically able Muslims)

Labbayka Allahumma labbayk, labbayka laa shareeka laka labbayk. Inna al-hamd wa’l-ni’mata laka wa’l-mulk, laa shareeka lak

(Here I am, O Allah, here I am. Here I am, You have no partner, here I am. Verily all praise and blessings are Yours, and all sovereignty, You have no partner.)

1 Thessalonians 2:12 (New Testament)

Encouraging, comforting and urging you to live lives worthy of God, who calls you into his kingdom and glory.

Hebrews 11:1 (New Testament)

Now faith is confidence in what we hope for and assurance about what we do not see

Jeremiah 32:27 (Old Testament)

“I am the LORD, the God of all mankind. Is anything too hard for me?”

Surah Al-Fatihah, Quran (Islam)

Praise be to Allah, the Lord of all the Worlds.

(There is) just one divinity, manifestly hidden everywhere

Pervading everything, the soul of every living creature.

The one that directs the actions of all and lives across all times.

Witness to everything, pure and perfect, devoid of all (worldly) qualities and attributes. – Shvetashwataro Upanishad (ancient Sanskrit text, Hinduism)

“Be kind to all creatures; this is the true religion”

Buddha (Buddhism)

“Those who have loved are those that have found God”

Guru Nanak (Sikhism)

