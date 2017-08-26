

Globe for Sale

by Jordon Cooper

Legacy is everything. DNA is handed down. Language is handed down. Property is handed down. Sex sells and this means that a man or woman’s personhood is what appeals to people. African-Americans have the most excess to their diets but the least cash compared to all other races.

British Author J.K. Rowling writes books that are only about countries that the United States and United Kingdom share as allies for the expansion of her literary work. The first African-American executive editor of the New York Times is not a college graduate and it’s ironic that dropopouts are more prevalent in the black community. The United Kingdom’s throne is handed down no matter the background of the person. Our media outlets and newspapers are being handed down like that and with no regards to the scruples of the person.

We yell ‘fake news!’ with no urge to search for real news. We say that President Trump is SIC which is short for Shamer-In-Chief but cannot see the mistakes we all have made. We dismantle statues of people for their bad choices to favor other people who have wronged as well. Our world needs to stop absorbing itself so that others can share in our blessings. Egos cannot be handed down — but character can.

Jordan Thomas Cooper is a 2015 graduate of the University of South Carolina with a degree in History and a 2010 graduate of the RealEstate School of Success in Irmo. He is the first African-American to serve in both the governor and lieutenant governor’s office as an aide and first to serve in the Inspector General’s Office in S.C. (Haley) He is also the first person to serve in the top three offices in the gubernatorial line of succession in South Carolina (Haley, Bauer, McConnell). He says research shows he is the second black presidential campaign speechwriter in American history and the first for a GOP presidential campaign (Bush 2015). He also played football for Coach Steve Spurrier.

Click here for reuse options!