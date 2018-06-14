Posted by David Robertson on Jun 14, 2018 in At TMV, Bigotry, Religion |

Flying Pigs Get Religion

Flying pigs have gotten religion. That is one way to interpret a story published by Tennessean.com on 06/11/18.

States the story, “A Georgia church was expelled from the Southern Baptist Convention on Monday over charges of racism. The convention’s executive committee voted to withdraw fellowship from Raleigh White Baptist Church during its morning meeting in Dallas, said Roger S. Oldham, the committee’s spokesman.”

Once upon a time, pigs would fly before the Southern Baptist Convention would have expelled a church for racism. That’s because the SBC was born out of racism.

By its own admission, the SBC originated in sin. The original Southern Baptists embraced the heritage of anti-black racism that eventually became symbolized by the Confederate Battle Flag.

Over time, the SBC repented of the sin of racism that brought the SBC into existence. Two years ago, the SBC went so far as to proclaim that Christians should stop displaying Confederate flags.

It is not surprising that the expelled church still displays the mentality of the original Southern Baptists. Way too many people in the USA have been taught a pseudo-history about the U.S. Civil War, a pseudo-history which says that the 19th-Century Confederacy had just cause to be formed.

No, it didn’t.

From Britannica.com:

“Convinced that their way of life, based on slavery, was irretrievably threatened by the election of Pres. Abraham Lincoln (November 1860), the seven states of the Deep South (Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Texas) seceded from the Union during the following months. When the war began with the firing on Fort Sumter (April 12, 1861), they were joined by four states of the upper South (Arkansas, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia).”

To this very day, Confederacy apologists insist that the Confederate Battle Flag represents a noble heritage.

Wrong! That flag represents a shameful heritage. Apologists for that flag are so deep in denial that even Tattoo of Fantasy Island knows it.

It would be better for Tattoo to deal with crocodiles in de Nile than to deal with the Confederacy apologists there. The former are more reasonable than the latter.

Anyway, the Southern Baptist Convention is to be commended for fighting against the very sin that the SBC originally championed.

Being that the SBC is always sending out missionaries, perhaps the SBC can send missionaries to people in America who desperately need to be saved: Those who insist that Confederate soldiers and Confederacy leaders did something worth honoring.

Yeah, I know that I am going to criticized by people who defend the private use of the Confederate Battle Flag, as well as by people who see nothing wrong with honoring Confederate leaders and Confederate soldiers on public property. So be it. I’ll just exercise one of my freedoms.

TV Trivia: The place in Fantasy Island where Tattoo rang the bell and hollered “De Plane! De Plane” was in reality the Queen Anne Cottage at the L.A. Arboretum.