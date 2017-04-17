

Had enough of North Korea’s “unpredictability’?

Have had it with Trump’s legion of follies, foils, fabrications and falsehoods?

Do Trump’s first 87 days, 5 hours, 40 minutes and 15 seconds — and counting — seem like an eternity?

Exhausted of trying to untangle the spider-web of connections between Trump, his associates and Russian President Vladimir Putin?

Sick and tired of hearing an energized bunny rabbit Sean Spicer mumble-bumble the name of Bazooka Phylicia Ahmad Rashad – or whatever? (Below)

Well, relax. This weekend you’ll get the chance to unwind by watching and listening to a free concert by soldiers from the United States Army Band “Pershing’s Own” and the 3rd Infantry Regiment at the Women In Military Service For America Memorial (WIMSA) at Arlington National Cemetery.

The concert, “Celebrating America’s Army: An Evening with Heroes and Voice,” a special patriotic military concert, “communicates the Army’s proud heritage, sacrifice and traditions to the American public. [It] captures the Army’s origins and impact on our history to include defending freedom and winning the nation’s wars. [It] honors and recognizes the sacrifices and celebrates the contributions of our Soldiers, first responders, nurses, and teachers who have met the needs of our nation during some of the most challenging times in our history.”

Those living in or visiting the Washington, D.C. area can contact the U.S. Army Military District of Washington at (202) 685-2888 for free tickets or click here.

The performances are scheduled to take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday, April 20, 21 and 22, at 7:30PM EST.

For more information watch the video below.

To see the soldiers prepare and rehearse, please watch the video below.

Finally, not able to attend the concert? No problem. “Tune in” to the Defense Video Imagery Distribution System (DVIDS) here on Friday, April 21, at 7:25 PM EST to watch and listen to the webcast of what promises to be a great concert, in the comfort of your home.



Lead image, courtesy Women In Military Service For America Memorial

