FCC votes to repeal net neutrality rules, a milestone for Republican deregulation push
TMV Editor’s Note: READ THIS FOR BACKGROUND on the breaking news below:
WASHINGTON — Federal regulators voted on Thursday to repeal Obama-era net neutrality rules for internet traffic — a major victory for telecommunications companies and another milestone for the Republican deregulation push under President Donald Trump. The 3-2 party-line vote by the Federal Communications Commission tears down the controversial utilitylike oversight of internet service providers that was…