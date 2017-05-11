(Taken from the Chocolate Films blog)

I’m going to get right to it: Dear White People is a sensational show. Everyone should watch it – whatever shade you are, you should watch it.

The biggest problem (and I use that world lightly) with the show is it’s name because it’ll be the chief reason why most will refuse to turn it on. So let me address the issue head on: this show is not anti-white. In fact, one of it’s most likeable characters is the white boy, Gabe, played by a Zack de la Rocha look-a-like, John Patrick Amedori, and its most villainous character is the black president of the fictitious Winchester University.

The way this show deals with race is annoyingly balanced and incredibly nuanced. I absolutely love the fact that this show deals with issues of blackness within the black community – how some grade blackness based on wokeness. I love how it deals with how white people participate in the debate around race and the landmines they have to navigate to prevent being called racist.

Sex, race, police violence, drugs, sexuality – this show deals with so much in such a deft way that it’s awe inspiring. The writing is legit.

Do you need to watch the film to enjoy this show? No, I don’t think so. In fact, I think that could take away from some enjoyment. I loved the film, but i think it could come off as artsy fartsy and too preachy. Plus, the recasting could put some people off.

Oh… and I am in love with Logan Browning.

So bravo Netflix, you’ve done it again. Now comes the agonising wait for the second season.

Click here for reuse options!