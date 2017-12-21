Posted by PATRICK EDABURN, Assistant Editor on Dec 21, 2017 in At TMV |

Control Of Virginia House Of Delegates To Be Determined By Random Drawing

This is an interesting development.

Going into the elections in November the GOP had a 2-1 majority in the Virginia House Of Delegates so nobody expected a change. But the Democratic sweep made it 50 GOP to 49 Democrat with 1 race undecided.

After an extensive recount process the race has come down to a tie, based largely on one ballot that was marked for both candidates. The ballot uses a fill in the bubble method and both bubbles were filled but the Democratic one was crossed out so it was determined that this meant cancelling the Democratic vote and keeping the Republican (and if you look at the ballot it seems a reasonable conclusion).

This left the race a tie so pursuant to Virginia law they will have a random drawing next week to pick a winner.

If they pick the Republican it is 51-49 GOP control.

If they pick the Democrat it is a 50-50 tie with a power sharing arrangement.

So random chance could pick the direction of Virginia politics for at least the next 2 years.

