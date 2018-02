Posted by Clay Jones on Feb 14, 2018 in Cartoons, Guns, Politics |

Cartoon: And another school shooting

I’m too exasperated over this happening again and again to columnize about it today. What else is there to say about it anyway? You know the drill. Brown guy, we gotta change policy with something racist. White guy, thoughts and prayers.

The thoughts-and-prayers people are totally thoughtless.



