Cartoon: Hamilton

by Clay Jones

Vice President-elect Mike Pence decided to expand his culture a bit and attend the Broadway musical “Hamilton.” He was booed by the audience and then he received a lecture from the cast at the end of the show. The cast asked Pence to work on behalf of all Americans. Gee. If a Midwestern homophobe can’t be comfortable at a Broadway show what’s left?

Donald Trump, continuing the joke that he’s going to actually be president of the United States, took to Twitter. The man who says he never apologizes demanded the Hamilton cast apologize to Pence.

Trump accused the cast of “harassing” and of being very rude to the Indiana governor. Maybe he should have followed Donald this weekend to hide in his New Jersey safe space.

What did the cast say to Pence that can be considered so rude? Actor Brandon Victor Dixon, who plays Aaron Burr in the play, thanked Pence for attending and said he hoped Pence would “hear him out.”

“We, sir — we — are the diverse America who are alarmed and anxious that your new administration will not protect us, our planet, our children, our parents, or defend us and uphold our inalienable rights,” he said. “We truly hope that this show has inspired you to uphold our American values and to work on behalf of all of us.”

How dare he!

In case you’re from Indiana or don’t have any culture otherwise, “Springtime For Hitler” is a fake play within a play. It’s in Mel Brooks’ production “The Producers.”

A producer and his accountant figure out that they can make more money from a flop than a hit, that is if they oversell ownership in a Broadway play. If it’s a flop they can declare a loss and keep all the money. They seek out the worst script, worst director, worst music, and worst actors possible.

What they find is a very offensive play called “Springtime For Hitler” written by an insane New York City Nazi, enamored with Adolf Hitler.

At the start of the play the audience is very offended and begins walking out when Hitler, a very flamboyantly- gay Hitler comes out and starts prancing and dancing. The audience loves it believing the play to be a satire and it’s a huge success. The producers are screwed.

Mel Brooks, who is Jewish, loved to make fun of Hitler. Other than “The Producers” Brooks’ film “To Be Or Not To Be” totally cracked on Hitler, and it was a really sweet and funny movie that’s very underrated. A version of Hitler even shows up near the end of “Blazing Saddles.”

You have to love Mel Brooks, unless you don’t have any culture.

The funniest thing in all of this is that now Trump supporters are screaming for a boycott of the play “Hamilton.” Like I’m sure Trump supporters are big Broadway fans. Currently they’re giving their money to Starbucks and to show them, they’re demanding the baristas to write “Trump” on their cups so they have to shout “Trump” when their double-mocha-flappe-fratte-venti sprinkled with cinnamon is ready for them. One Trump supporter wants to sue Starbucks for discriminating against him because he’s white. Caucasians have been facing huge burdens throughout American history. He was caught on YouTube having a very public hissy fit.

I’m not sure these people should be drinking coffee. Maybe a nice glass of warm milk is more their speed.

Go find your safe space.

Via Claytoonz.com

