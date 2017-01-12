"it’s kind of improbable that anybody who knows anything about Trump -- that’s going to end up hurting Trump"

We don’t know yet if the latest salacious allegations about president-elect Donald Trump’s adventures in Russia are facts, half-truths or just plain lies. Most reports now lean towards the latter — or at least “unsubstantiated.” The New York Times calls it an “unverified but explosive dossier.”

But we are all aware of the allegations of sexual “misconduct” made against Donald Trump by 12 women. Sexual misconduct alleged to have taken place between the early 1980s and 2013.(BTW, what happened about that?)

And we have heard with our own ears citizen Trump brag about sexually assaulting women.

We have also been stunned as we repeatedly listened to the GOP presidential candidate and nominee make numerous obscenely degrading statements about women.

It seems that when you go back through the campaign and all the things that Trump said that ought to give him political problems and all the things that were caught on tape — that he would probably just as soon not have the world know about it — it’s kind of improbable that anybody who knows anything about Trump — that’s going to end up hurting Trump. He was elected President of the United States.

Before readers start accusing the author of “normalizing” Trump or of having given up on the moral standards of Americans, the somewhat paraphrased but still accurate and incredibly blasé statement is not mine but rather one by Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) in an interview on Boston’s WBZ radio station.

Grassley graciously added:

[Trump]’s going to serve and if it’s a case of blackmail — I don’t know how you overcome blackmail — except just admit that you did something…And as long as it’s not a violation of law, you’ll get through it. If you’ve done something that violates law, obviously anybody that violates law has to be prosecuted for it if there’s a reasonable basis for pursuing that.

Phew! Aren’t you glad to hear that?

Lead image:DonkeyHotey.com

Edited to add link to a New York Times article.

Click here for reuse options!