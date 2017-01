But wait a second

Radical Islamic terrorists, we don’t want them here, says the POTUS.

Agreed, Mr. President and thank you so very much for protecting us.

But wait a second.

Name me one country which does.

And I hate to break it to you that radical Islamic terrorism is our baby.

Do wars in Afghanistan, Al-Qaeda, and Iraq, ISIS, ring a bell.

And now we close our doors for all their victims to stay in hell.

Well, well, well.

