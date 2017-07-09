All of the minorities that have emigrated to the US came on their own funds. Currently, descendants of African slaves from Sub-Saharan Africa have the most economic, cultural, and social capital compared to peoples of the Arab World. The African-American winners of the TV game show Jeopardy which is the most popular educational game show are not from the Arab World. Every geographic area of the world has had a winner of Jeopardy besides the Arab World. The black winners of the Miss Universe Pageant which is the most publicized pageant in the world are not from the Arab World. Every geographic area of the world has had a winner of Miss Universe except the Arab World.

Some universities like Georgetown are offering free college to descendants of slaves and other places are listing slaves that built these properties and these benefits won’t go to African Arabs. There have been black CEOs of Fortune 500 Companies and none of them have been from the Arab World. All of the other ethnic groups except for Arab-Americans have had a Fortune 500 CEO that they could claim. Arabs deserve to be leaders in academics, beauty, business, and history.

Arabs always get placed with non-historic or non-rich people for the most part which keeps them out of the financial industry and spotlight. We can do better as a country. I would like America to be wholly inclusive to Arabs.

Jordan Thomas Cooper is a 2015 graduate of the University of South Carolina with a degree in History and a 2010 graduate of the RealEstate School of Success in Irmo. He is the first African-American to serve in both the governor and lieutenant governor’s office as an aide and first to serve in the Inspector General’s Office in S.C. (Haley) He is also the first person to serve in the top three offices in the gubernatorial line of succession in South Carolina (Haley, Bauer, McConnell). He says research shows he is the second black presidential campaign speechwriter in American history and the first for a GOP presidential campaign (Bush 2015). He also played football for Coach Steve Spurrier.

Click here for reuse options!