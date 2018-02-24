Posted by Dr. Arif Ahmad on Feb 24, 2018 in Guns, Society |

America’s gun violence, a curse or God’s retribution?

On Thursday the 24th of September 2015, Pope Francis addressed the Joint Session of the United States Congress and said this,

“Being at the service of dialogue and peace also means being truly determined to minimize and, in the long term, to end the many armed conflicts throughout our world. Here we have to ask ourselves: Why are deadly weapons being sold to those who plan to inflict untold suffering on individuals and society? Sadly, the answer, as we all know, is simply for money: money that is drenched in blood, often innocent blood. In the face of this shameful and culpable silence, it is our duty to confront the problem and to stop the arms trade.”

I have read these lines over and over thinking that today in America we are all but helpless to stop the killing of our own on our own turf.

Is this a curse coming home to roost?

Is this God’s retribution upon us?

Listen to the Holy man, you decide for yourself, I have no idea.

