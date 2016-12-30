American shame

(The Muslim Registry)

Any more than there already is. I refuse to register. Please don’t go there. Incarcerate me instead.

I refuse to discriminate or be discriminated against. I refuse to hate.

I refuse to be a second rate citizen. Not here, not in this Nation.

I am a Muslim and a person. I refuse to become an American shame.

Stir not what cannot be unstirred. Let the psyche stay pure, high, unperturbed.

Colored yes, tainted yes, unequal yes, I am not a terrorist, period.

Condemn an entire people for the actions of a few, where in history and the present shall we start and end and with this I rest my argument.

Click here for reuse options!