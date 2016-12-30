American shame
(The Muslim Registry)
Any more than there already is. I refuse to register. Please don’t go there. Incarcerate me instead.
I refuse to discriminate or be discriminated against. I refuse to hate.
I refuse to be a second rate citizen. Not here, not in this Nation.
I am a Muslim and a person. I refuse to become an American shame.
Stir not what cannot be unstirred. Let the psyche stay pure, high, unperturbed.
Colored yes, tainted yes, unequal yes, I am not a terrorist, period.
Condemn an entire people for the actions of a few, where in history and the present shall we start and end and with this I rest my argument.
