Hello readers.

As you may have seen, The Moderate Voice has been suffering numerous outages over the past two and a half months. 90% of these have been due to Denial of Service attacks. There have been other actions called brute force attacks that we have been dealing with as well. These attacks attempt to get into the administration aspect of the site giving a hacker FULL CONTROL. That would not be good at all. So we will be taking the following actions to help mitigate this:

1. Comments will be permanently handled by a 3rd party system. We have done this before at times but this time, we will not be switching back. We will be going back to Disqus. Previous comments WILL NOT be lost. We just can’t maintain site stability with the number of attacks using the built-in comment system as an attack platform.

2. Because of Disqus, you will not be logging into TMV directly to comment. When ready to comment, you will either use a previous account of create one from within the comment section.

3. Security will be tightened substantially. There may be some small delays in page loading at certain times and you may be asked a security question.

These changes will happen between now and 12/20/2016.

