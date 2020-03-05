Will the Supreme Court crown Trump as king?
ByDonald Ayer, Tom Coleman and Christine Todd WhitmanPresident Trump is playing a shell game with the American people and rejecting the founding principle of this nation: We have a president, not a king.In a case to be argued before the Supreme Court this month, Trump v. Vance, Trump’s lawyers maintain that the president is absolutely immune from criminal proceedings. In their view, not only can the president not be indicted or prosecuted, he cannot even be investigated by law enforcement if he were to shoot someone in the middle of Fifth Avenue, as one of Trump’s lawyers told the U.S. Court o…