Not worth impeaching AG William Barr? America’s shattered democracy can’t afford not to
Aboard a Trump Train that is hurtling out of control toward its inevitable fate — and which in June 2020 feels more like Agatha Christie’s Orient Express with its warped passenger list of muddled motives and evil intent — the mysterious midnight ouster of Manhattan’s U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman reads as the ultimate “Whydunnit?”Everybody knows WHO wielded the ax late Friday night in a botched, messy political hit job that took nearly 24 hours to complete. That would be Attorney General William Barr, who’s taken on the role of “President Trump’s Roy Cohn” and over-the-top defender with such a…