Why Oh Why

Do people pursue a lie

Are they so greedy

And feel so needy

What is the appeal

From a man who

Thrives on the steal

He’s quick to blame

And that’s a shame

He’s good with the bluff

To act really tough

A coward is he

He’s not for me

Yesterday came a big bump

For the man named Trump

It looks like he’s pretty near

To something he does fear

A different kind of real estate

With a wire fence and a gate

The cuffs on his wrist

Will have a lock and key

And many will say

“HeHeHeHe”