White House hopeful Haley rebuked over Civil War comments

Washington (AFP) – US presidential hopeful Nikki Haley faced a firestorm of criticism Thursday after failing to mention slavery as a cause of the American Civil War when asked what led to the conflict at a campaign event. Less than three weeks before voting begins in the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, it was the first major stumble for a candidate whose campaign has seen her propelled from an unlikely outsider to front-runner Donald Trump’s biggest threat. The former UN ambassador told a town hall crowd Wednesday in Berlin, New Hampshire that the cause of the bloody 1861…

