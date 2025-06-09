" />

The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Cities / What a Difference Four Years Make

What a Difference Four Years Make

by Leave a Comment

The caption of the image above on a social media site reads:

Look at what’s happening in LA!
Someone, call the National Guard!
Oh, wait…that’s Jan 6…my bad.

I will just add:

It is chilling, disturbing, that President Trump has called up 2,000 National Guard troops to quell protests on the streets of an American city, while he refused to do the same when a violent mob attacked the seat of our government, threatened our democracy, a little over four years ago.