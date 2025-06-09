What a Difference Four Years Make

The caption of the image above on a social media site reads:
Look at what’s happening in LA!
Someone, call the National Guard!
Oh, wait…that’s Jan 6…my bad.
I will just add:
It is chilling, disturbing, that President Trump has called up 2,000 National Guard troops to quell protests on the streets of an American city, while he refused to do the same when a violent mob attacked the seat of our government, threatened our democracy, a little over four years ago.
The author is a retired U.S. Air Force officer and a writer.