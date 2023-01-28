WALKING IN MEMPHIS (CARTOON, COLUMN AND VIDEO)

Memphis, and law enforcement in other cities, braced for unrest after the bodycam footage of the arrest and beating of Tyre Nichols is released in the coming days, or perhaps hours.

Tyre Nichols was a 29-year-old black man who was pulled over for what police claim was reckless driving. According to their report, there was a confrontation after the stop, then he fled on foot, and then there was another confrontation that required an ambulance to be called for Tyre, who then died three days later.

The Memphis Police Department and city government are expecting protests but are hoping their handling of the situation will prevent violence.

This is a black lives matter incident, but the five police officers involved are all black. All five officers have been fired instead of being placed on paid leave. All five are under investigation as are other officers.

Can we trust police to investigate their own? Too often, we see district attorneys put together grand juries to investigate police only to never bring charges. Fortunately, the Justice Department will conduct a civil rights investigation because surely, Tyre Nichols’ civil rights were denied. There will also be a state investigation.

Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “C.J.” Davis said, “Those five officers and others failed our community. This is not just a professional failing, this is a failing of basic humanity toward another individual.”

She also addressed the coming reaction to the release of the video saying, “I expect our citizens to exercise their First Amendment right to protest, to demand action and results. But we need to ensure our community is safe in this process. None of this is a calling card for inciting violence or destruction on our community or against our citizens.”

She has described the video as “heinous, reckless and inhumane” and said, “When the video is released in the coming days, you will see this for yourselves.”

What is it about cop culture, whether the officers are black or white, that makes them beat a black man to death?

