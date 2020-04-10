Virus death toll tops 100,000 as locked down Easter kicks off
Rome (AFP) – The global coronavirus death toll topped 100,000 Friday as Easter celebrations around the world kicked off in near-empty churches with billions of people stuck indoors to halt the pandemic’s deadly worldwide march. The grim milestone came as the World Health Organization issued a dire warning that prematurely lifting lockdown restrictions — which have kept more than half the world’s population in lockdown — could spark a “deadly resurgence” of the disease. The extraordinary measures from New York to New Delhi to Naples have seen businesses and schools closed in a desperate bid t…