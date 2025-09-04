Vaccines and Blockheads

I’d rather Lucy’s medical advice for a nickel than anything RFK Jr. has to say

Five weeks ago, a shooter opened fire on the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta and killed James Rose, a DeKalb County police officer. The shooter wasn’t an immigrant or trans, that we’re aware, so the Trump administration hasn’t said much about it. After all, the shooter is one of theirs, a conspiracy theorist who believed in misinformation about vaccines. Over 500 bullets struck the DCD complex.

Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr. said, “No one should face violence while working to protect the health of others.”

The shooter believed the side effects of the COVID vaccine had made him sick. RFK Jr. has spread misinformation about the side effects. RFK Jr. has not apologized for spreading lies that inspired a shooter to attack the CDC.

Last year, Russell Vought, a Christian Nationalist who helped create Project 2025 and now the Director of the Office of Management and Budget, said, “We want the bureaucrats to be traumatically affected. When they wake up in the morning, we want them to not want to go to work, because they are increasingly viewed as the villains. We want their funding to be shut down … We want to put them in trauma.”

A gunman firing 500 shots into the CDC is exactly what goons like Vought had in mind. I’d ask if he’s happy now, but like Trump, he probably hasn’t even thought about it because James Rose was Black.

Trump couldn’t stop politicizing the murder of a White female college student by an “illegal” immigrant in Georgia, but there’s silence when a Black cop is murdered in the same state by one of his people.

RFK Jr. did not attend the fallen officer’s funeral, probably because he was too busy plotting the firing of CDC Director Susan Monarez for refusing his directives on vaccines.

Her replacement, Jim O’Neill, chosen by Kennedy, is not a doctor or scientist. No. His experience is managing investment funds for billionaire tech investor and Trump donor Peter Thiel.

