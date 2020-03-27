US tops world in virus cases and logs record unemployment
Washington (AFP) – The United States now has more COVID-19 infections than any other country, and a record number of newly unemployed people, as the coronavirus crisis deepens around the world.Healthcare systems in even the most developed nations are being stretched to breaking point with grim warnings they could soon be overwhelmed — and a prediction that 1.8 million could die from the disease this year.China, which appeared to have broken the back of its outbreak, will bar foreigners from Friday as it frets over a surge in imported cases, illustrating the difficulty of containing a virus in…