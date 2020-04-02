US should focus on pandemic, not politics: Global Times editorial
Few people are seen on a street in New York City, the United States, March 19, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)According to data released by the Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University, the COVID-19 death toll in the US reached 4,081 as of press time, surpassing China’s. The US reported more than 900 deaths in 24 hours, leading other countries in terms of new daily deaths. These are really sad numbers.Washington’s mishandling of the epidemic has made Americans pay the price. But given the strength of the US and its ability to coordinate international resources, the country still has a …